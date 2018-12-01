Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pre-wedding details and photos What a gorgeous day

HELLO! confirmed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a lavish Jodphur ceremony on Saturday, and now some stunning photographs of their pre-wedding party are here. In the gorgeous photos, Priyanka dazzles in a traditional Indian rainbow gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Nick also took the traditional approach by wearing a turka by the same designer. The lovebirds look happy and relaxed at their mehendi ceremony, which is a Hindu wedding ritual that takes place one or two days before the wedding. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures and so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi." She added: "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Priyanka enjoyed getting henna on her hands and arms, her friends wore saris and she joined in with the traditional dancing. She and Nick also took a casual approach by wearing sunglasses to the outdoors ceremony. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner - who is engaged to Nick's older brother Joe - also joined in the fun while wearing a beautiful black sari.

The wedding - which will be covered exclusively by HELLO! in the issue out Monday 10 December - took place at the luxury five-star Umaid Bhawan Palace the following day, with a Western Christian ceremony which was officiated by the groom's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. HELLO! can also confirm that Priyanka and Nick's gorgeous wedding rings are by Chopard. Priyanka's band is taken from the "Haute Joaillerie Collection" featuring 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds that are set in platinum, and Nick's band is made from ethical yellow gold. Priyanka also opted for Chopard earrings, while Nick wore the L.U.C Lunar Big Date watch from their collection.

The pair tied the knot amid much speculation following a seven-month relationship. The star-studded nuptials were attended by the couple's nearest and dearest, including Nick's brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas. The groom's parents Paul and Denise joined Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra. On Sunday, the couple will continue their nuptials with a traditional Hindu ceremony.