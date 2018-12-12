Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day: see the beautiful pictures from their happy day The couple tied the knot in August 2015

With Declan Donnelly currently presenting I'm A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby, we relive Dec and his wife Ali Astall's magical wedding day. The much-loved Geordie presenter married his girlfriend of three years in his home town Newcastle on 1 August 2015 in front of family and friends, including a whole host of famous faces. The bride and groom, who have known each other for ten years, got engaged in November 2014 and the wedding lived up to expectations. "Thank you for all the kind and lovely messages," wrote Dec on Twitter at the time. "They are appreciated. My wife and I had the most amazing, magical, wonderful day. D x."

The new Mr and Mrs Declan Donnelly

The star-studded nuptials took place at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who were spotted arriving at the church – as well as the groom’s best man and comedy partner in crime Ant McPartlin.

Ali has been Declan's manager for 20 years and his girlfriend for three

But the famous attendees couldn't draw the attention away from Dec’s leading lady, Ali, who wowed in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley. The bride looked beautiful in her crisp and elegant gown, which she paired with a dainty veil and a bouquet of white roses. She and Dec said "I do" in a ceremony that was conducted by the groom's brother Father Dermott Donnelly. Following the nuptials, the newlyweds left the church and stopped to pose on the main steps, with Dec giving a thumbs-up to the fans who had waited outside. He and his new wife shared a sweet kiss, before driving off for their reception.

Ant was very emotional to see his best friend get married

Best man Ant, who matched the groom in a blue suit, gave an amusing speech, in which he also paid compliments to the blushing bride. Ant, who attended with his wife Lisa Armstrong, later told the Mirror: "Ali looked amazing. It was very emotional, I was really emotional. He finally got married." Dec and Ali got engaged in Australia, when the presenter was based Down Under to film the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Apart from the groom, other celebrities shared their excitement and happiness online, with heavily pregnant Fearne, who is expecting her second baby with husband Jesse Wood, writing on Twitter: "Watching someone you love get married is magic. Ali and Dec, your wedding yesterday was a dream."

Holly Willougby was among well-wishers

