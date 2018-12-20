Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary: look back at their big day The couple married on 20 December 2015

Congratulations to Christine and Frank Lampard, who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary together. The couple tied the knot in London on 20 December 2015 surrounded by all their close friends and family, and will have someone extra special to celebrate with this year – their baby daughter Patricia, who was born in September. In honour of their special day, take a look back at the couple's wedding…

When did Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard get married?

Christine and Frank tied the knot on 20 December 2015, after dating since 2009, when they met at the Pride of Britain awards. The couple announced their engagement in June 2011.

Where was Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

What was Christine Bleakley's wedding dress like?

Christine wore the perfect dress for a winter wedding – a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She complemented the look by styling her hair in a low chignon and adding a tulle veil.

Which celebrity guests attended Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

Who didn't attend Christine and Frank's wedding could be a better question. The newlyweds celebrated with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle.

What has Christine Bleakley said about her wedding?

Christine previously joked that her marriage almost didn't go ahead when her then-fiancé tested her limits. Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, she explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around," said Christine. "I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone cold sober. They thought it was funny." Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other." Christine went on: "I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"

