Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid talks marriage with boyfriend Steve Parish Susanna is dating the owner of Crystal Palace Football Club

After months of keeping their relationship secret, Susanna Reid has spoken for the first time about her boyfriend Steve Parish. The Good Morning Britain presenter admitted she is "very happy" with the Crystal Palace Football Club owner, but ruled out the prospect of marriage, saying it has never been her dream to tie the knot.

"It’s not a secret, but it’s private," Susanna told Daily Mail about her relationship. "But I’m happy. Very happy. I’m having fun." Asked about whether they may ever tie the knot, the mum-of three said: "I’ve never wanted it. I’ve never fantasised about the big day. It was never my ambition to be married."

Susanna Reid has ruled out marriage with Steve Parish

She added: "I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don’t want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

MORE: Inside the Good Morning Britain stars' houses

Susanna is believed to have been dating 53-year-old Steve since summer 2018, after first being introduced by her co-host Piers Morgan in 2016. It is the newsreader’s first high profile relationship since her split from Dominic Cotton in 2014, with whom she shares sons Sam, Finn and Jack.

Loading the player...

Susanna Reid shares three sons with former partner Dominic Cotton

Shortly before her relationship became public, the former Strictly contestant had admitted she was ready to find love again, telling You magazine: "I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I’ve spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work."

STORY: Susanna Reid reveals how she shed 1.5 stone - without hitting the gym

She added: "My children are all teenagers now – they’re much more independent. They do things after school, they’ve got loads of friends, so I think they encouraged me to think about developing that side of my life a little bit more. You want your children to be happy with what you’re doing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.