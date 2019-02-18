Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding album is not to be missed: watch video The couple tied the knot in December

They may be A-listers, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding was surprisingly low-key. The couple married at their Nashville home in December, and the bride has been sharing intimate photos from their nuptials on Instagram ever since. While some photos show her bespoke Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and beautiful wedding flowers, other amusing snaps show Miley tucking into a vegan buffet with her guests, and playing on the floor with her pet puppies. Watch the video below to see the couple’s wedding album…

Scroll down for video:

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.