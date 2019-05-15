Look back at Geri Halliwell's wedding day to Christian Horner on 4th anniversary The couple married on 15 May 2015

Congratulations to Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner, who are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Bedfordshire on 15 May 2015, and what a four years it's been since – the couple have since welcomed their son Monty, two, while Geri is now busy preparing for the Spice Girls reunion.

The singer shared a sweet tribute to her husband to celebrate their anniversary on Wednesday, posting a photo of herself, Christian and their son enjoying the sun together in a park. "Happy anniversary!!! 4 years! I love you," Geri wrote. Meanwhile, Christian posted a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, writing: "4 years ago today!! Happy anniversary to my amazing, beautiful and gorgeous wife."

When did Geri Halliwell and Christian marry, and where did the wedding take place?

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

What wedding dress did Geri wear?

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and gorgeous full skirt.

Which celebrity guests attended the wedding?

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders among others.

What has Geri said about her wedding?

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

