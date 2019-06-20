Line of Duty's Martin Compston shares incredible wedding throwback with wife Tianna The couple married in 2016

Happy anniversary to Martin Compston and his wife Tianna Flynn! The Line of Duty actor, who plays detective sergeant Steve Arnott in the police drama, has posted the most incredible throwback of his wife at their wedding. The beautiful bride was pictured after the ceremony, holding up her bouquet of yellow roses in one hand and a bottle of beer in the other.

Tianna wore a showstopping princess-style dress that featured layers and layers of tulle, a sweetheart strapless neckline and a glitzy diamante belt. She completed her bridal look with a sparkly pair of heels and a flowing veil. "3 years ago today, happy anniversary @tianna_flynn," Martin wrote.

Tianna wore a showstopping princess-style dress

The couple married in June 2016 in Martin's Scottish hometown of Greenock. The lovebirds tied the knot at St Joseph's Chapel before hosting their reception at Mar Hall. Martin's Line of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar, who played superintendent Ted Hastings in the show, and This is England actor Steve Graham were among the star-studded congregation.

MORE: Robbie Williams reunited with son Charlie in adorable photo

Line of Duty series five came to a mind-blowing end in early May. On whether there would be another series, Martin told BBC Breakfast: "At the moment we only have [series] six commissioned, but I think what we've got, what Jed [Mercurio]'s done is very clever. He wants to end the show on his terms. He wants to give the audience the pay-off.

The couple married in June 2016

MORE: Joe Swash reveals lovely news about baby Rex and praises Stacey Solomon

"So, if six is to be the last one, it will be. And if seven is commissioned, then he'll maybe do a longer storyline. But we've been very lucky that we got commissioned three and four, and four and five, and then five and six. We have always known we've had one more." Of the season finale, he added: "[Series] three was my favourite... but this year I think is up there with it, and I think that's why we've got the 90-minute finale because there's so much to tie up this year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.