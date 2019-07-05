Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shares gorgeous new photos of her THREE wedding dresses What a beautiful bride!

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina has delighted fans by sharing some more photos from their wedding, and a glimpse at the three incredible gowns she wore on her big day. The couple married in Morocco in April, surrounded by 150 of their friends and family, and while she wore an incredible Vera Wang gown for the ceremony, she gave a nod to her Somalian roots with two other dresses.

The first photo shows the bride dressed in a bespoke one-shoulder maxi dress by Maatano. The gown had a contrasting tie around the waist and split leg, which offered a look at Sabrina’s strappy white heels.

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared new photos from their wedding

The second dress was a traditional floor-length style with gold embroidery by Xarrago, in keeping with the ivory and gold ensembles the rest of her wedding party were wearing. "It’s a so thing… @maatano @_xarrago_ #allwhiteburaanbur," she captioned the photos.

While Sabrina opted for sleek, fitted dresses for the rest of her celebrations, the Vera Wang gown she wore for the ceremony featured a full skirt crafted from French tulle, and a striking asymmetric neckline. The Sabine wedding dress cost £3,312 and Sabrina complemented her gown by wearing her hair in an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The couple shared their wedding in British Vogue's bridal issue (Photo: Sean Thomas)

Idris and Sabrina shared more of their wedding photos in British Vogue’s special bridal issue in June, with an interview in which they opened up about their three-day celebrations. "We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love. Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that’s what matters," Sabrina said.

Idris also revealed how meeting Sabrina had changed his mind about marriage. He was previously married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. "You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…" Idris told Vogue, before sharing how she has changed his life. "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

