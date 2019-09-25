Exclusive: Real Housewives of Cheshire star Hanna Miraftab marries Martin Kinsella Hannah and Martin shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!

With its magnificent high-vaulted arches, Liverpool Cathedral provided the breath-taking backdrop for the wedding of The Real Housewives of Cheshire stars Hanna Miraftab and Martin Kinsella. The couple married on 14 September in the city they first met, and have shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

"The cathedral was amazing and I will never forget how I felt walking down the aisle," 31-year-old Hanna told the latest issue of HELLO!. "My hand was shaking in my Dad's, but I was so happy I kept smiling and tried to take it all in. I looked at Martin and he was beaming back at me. As soon as I was by his side he whispered, 'You look amazing'." Martin, 38, said of the moment he first saw Hanna in her elegant gown by Spanish designer Rosa Clara: "I couldn’t believe how beautiful Hanna looked, she was a vision."

Hanna Miraftab and Martin Kinsella married on 14 September (Photos: Peter Lawson)

Their love story began in the same city chosen for their wedding on 14 September. "We met when we were both studying in Liverpool 13 years ago which was one of the reasons we got married here," explained Hanna, whose life with Martin is followed by cameras for the hit ITVbe series which also stars well-known 'Housewives' Tanya Bardsley and Dawn Ward.

Their unforgettable day was rich on tradition as the couple invited guests, including her close friend and co-star Seema Malhotra (whose business Forever Unique designed the bridesmaids' dresses) to join them for two ceremonies.

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! (Photos: Peter Lawson)

"After our beautiful Christian church ceremony, we invited our friends and family to join us for a traditional Persian ceremony," explained Hanna in celebration of her family's Persian roots. "Tradition and culture mean so much to us as a couple."

