How Rafa Nadal's bride was inspired by Meghan Markle with second wedding dress

Not only did Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perelló wear a royal-approved designer at her wedding at the weekend, but she also appears to have taken inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex when designing the beautiful second wedding dress she changed into for her wedding reception.

While Mery wore a beautiful long-sleeved Rosa Clara dress for her wedding ceremony on Saturday, she later changed into a sleeveless halterneck design reminiscent of the Stella McCartney dress Meghan wore at her royal wedding reception in May 2018.

Mery Perelló wore a Rosa Clara halterneck wedding dress

Also designed by Rosa Clara, the second dress has an open back and high neck with a fitted silhouette similar to the Duchess' gown. However, while Meghan's was crafted from a plain crepe fabric, Mery's dress features jewel embellishment all over, so she would have sparkled as she danced the evening away with her husband and their guests.

Mery's wedding dress designer has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the dresses were made in an Instagram post, writing: "Rosa Clará dresses Mery Perelló for her wedding with Rafa Nadal. An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever!"

The bridal designer shared a look at how the wedding dresses were made

The post continued: "Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló's wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design. The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary."

The dress is similar to the Stella McCartney wedding dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex

Rosa Clara was also the designer of choice for royal bride Marie Chevallier when she married Louis Ducruet in July. The bridal designer created two looks for Marie, including an ivory jumpsuit for their civil ceremony, and an embroidered lace mini dress for their evening reception.

Mery is not the first celebrity bride who appears to have taken inspiration from Meghan's Stella McCartney wedding dress; Ellie Goulding channelled the Duchess in an off-the-shoulder gown from the same designer at her wedding reception in August, while Hailey Bieber was pictured sporting a similar halterneck open back gown at her nuptials – one of three wedding dresses she wore on the day.

