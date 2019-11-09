Strictly: A lookback at Anton du Beke's secret wedding following birth of their twins The Strictly star tied the knot with Hannah Summers following the birth of their twins

Anton Du Beke is one of Strictly's most popular dancers, having starred on the show since its launch in 2004. But in 2017, he made headlines away from the dancefloor when it was revealed he had married his long-term partner Hannah Summers. The couple, who have been together since 2007, decided to tie the knot following the birth of their twins in March that same year. They managed to keep their nuptials a secret until May when Hannah was spotted wearing an engagement ring and a wedding band while attending the Chelsea Flower Show with her new husband.

Anton's new wife Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding ring at the Chelsea Flower Show

The 50-year-old dancer had previously hinted that marriage could be on the cards. Asked about his other half, he told the Mirror: "She's just perfect. I love her above all things. Will we marry? Maybe next year. We're very happy." He added: "Performing was the 'woman' in my life, if you like, but then Hannah came along. She's just perfect. She's very beautiful, clever, but also really kind."

READ: Anton Du Beke leaves hospital with his newborn twins

The happy news comes after Anton and Hannah became first-time parents to their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, in March 2017. Announcing their safe arrival on social media, the proud new father posted a picture of a top hat and a cane, with two pairs of baby booties in between. He wrote: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited."

Anton with his 2019 dance partner, Emma Barton

Anton was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations – including words of support from some fellow Strictly stars. Ore Oduba wrote: "Who's the daddy!!!? There's only one @mrantondubeke… Now there are two brand new Du Bekes in the Strictly family! So happy for Anton and Hannah #twins #DuBekeDouble." Daisy Lowe added: "Congratulations sweetheart!!!! Those twinkle toed twins are lucky to have you! All my love to you and your gorgeous family."