Dune launch new bridal shoe collection - and you'll definitely want to wear them after you've said 'I do' And they can count for your 'something blue'

Ask any bride - finding bridal shoes can be tricky. You want them to be glamorous, comfortable and timeless - it's no mean feat getting the perfect pair. You also don't want to remortgage the house to buy them and, ideally, you'd like to have the option of wearing them after your big day has been and gone. Luckily, the high-street has heard our prayers - and this week, Dune London launched a new collection of bridal wear and there's plenty to choose from. We're talking luxury ivory satin. delicately embellished sheer fabrics for SS20, and new designs developed in a range of heel heights - you'll want them all.

Platform wedding shoes, £150, DUNE London

The Wedding Collection features bespoke embellishment including elaborate jewel trims, sparkling diamante-encrusted stars, intricate pavé charm heels and ribbon ankle ties adorned with pearl clusters.

MORE: 15 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits

Star embellished sandals, £140, DUNE London

The design team have even worked on a new design concept - Pearl-on-pearl detailing which is where seed pearls adorn sheer uppers and are applied entirely by hand.

Embellished shoes, £250, DUNE London

Each design features latex and memory foam sock linings, cushioning the foot for added support and balance, ensuring that no bride forgo comfort over style on the most memorable of occasions.

RELATED: 18 of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019 so far

Pointed shoes, £150, DUNE London

Potentially the most exciting thing about this collection? There's an elegant blue stone discreetly placed on every sole so as not to forget the bride’s something blue.

Senior Ladies Buyer Georgina Thomas Torr says: "The SS20 Dune London Bridal campaign reflects the modern bride, whilst fully embracing femininity and romance. Must have profiles, such as the barely-there sandal and two-part mule offer a new direction, whilst a fresh focus on details such as embellished mesh, pearl trims and jewelled heels continue to deliver that something special."

Prices vary from £150 - £250 and there are clutch bags available.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.