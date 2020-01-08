Oasis launches first ever wedding dresses collection – and they're all under £300 The collection includes five gorgeous gowns

Oasis is the latest high street retailer to make a foray into bridalwear after launching its first-ever wedding dresses collection. There are five gorgeous gowns to suit all styles in the collection, and the good news for budget-conscious brides is that they all cost £300 or less.

Whether you dream of wearing a bohemian-style wedding dress, or want to channel the Duchess of Sussex by wearing a minimalistic crepe gown, it's likely you'll find the one you've been looking for among this capsule collection, which is available in sizes 6 to 18 and both regular and longer lengths. See all of the dresses below:

Lace fishtail wedding dress

This eyelash lace wedding dress has an on-trend off-the-shoulder neckline and fishtail hem, with scalloped detailing and a delicate button back.

SHOP: Lace fishtail wedding dress, £280, Oasis

Classic Bardot wedding dress

With a figure-hugging silhouette, a Bardot neckline and fishtail hem, we think this modern yet classic wedding dress is going to prove popular with 2020 brides.

SHOP: Classic Bardot wedding dress, £200, Oasis

Bohemian cowl lace wedding dress

Get a contemporary bohemian look with this cowl back wedding dress, which has an eyelash lace skirt with a split, and scalloped hem.

SHOP: Cowl lace wedding dress, £230, Oasis

Modern vintage pleated wedding dress

A lace wedding dress will never go out of style, and this long-sleeved gown gets a stylish update with a pleated skirt and open back detailing. Trés chic.

SHOP: Pleated wedding dress, £250, Oasis

Romantic embroidered wedding dress

Dreaming of a princess gown? This modern romantic dress features a floral lace fabric with a v-neckline at the front and back.

SHOP: Embroidered wedding dress, £300, Oasis

Oasis is not the only high street store selling affordable wedding dresses; brides were recently shocked to discover that Debenhams has reduced selected gowns to as little as £20 in the branches that are closing down in the next couple of weeks, while they also have Dorothy Perkins for as little as £85.

