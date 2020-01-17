Marks & Spencer sells the most stunning proposal rings from £12.50 Perfect for when you want to pick your own

Proposal rings are one of the biggest trends for couples getting engaged in 2020. Designed to be given at the time of proposal, they’re perfect for those who would prefer to choose their engagement ring as a couple, they’re a great compromise for someone nervous about getting it right. While some may consider this a little impersonal, we prefer to think of it as the best of both worlds - you get a pretty ring that your loved-one has chosen, and can pick out something you both love together.

The best part is, you don’t need to look far to find a great proposal ring. Ever-reliable M&S has a great selection of styles, and they start from just £12.50. Here are some of our favourites…

Sometimes simplicity is key, and this beautiful diamanté band ring is just perfect. M&S jewellery comes with Skin Kind tech, which goes beyond normal hypoallergenic standards so it's even kinder to sensitive skin.

Platinum Plated Ring, £12.50, M&S

Pink rings are a big trend, and we love this romantic oval ring. Who could say no?

Platinum Plated Diamanté Oval Pavé Ring, £19.50, M&S

A traditional crossover ring is such a beautifully subtle option, perfect for those who love a vintage style.

Platinum Plated Double Crossover Diamanté Ring, £15, M&S

Royal fans with a keen eye will notice that this ring is similar to Meghan Markle’s engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry. We can’t imagine it’ll stay in stock for long, so you’d better move fast if you’re keen!

Platinum Plated Trio Classic Diamanté Ring, £15, M&S

This band makes a big, bold statement. We love the detailing, which makes it perfect for those who like their jewellery to stand out.

Platinum Plated Pretty Band Ring, £19.50, M&S

Baguette rings are having a resurgence, and this simple style is a gorgeous art-deco design. What’s more, you’ll even be able to wear it after.

Platinum Plated Baguette Band Ring, £19.50, M&S

Well, who can say no to a bit of bling?

