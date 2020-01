See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos: from Ben Shephard to Kate Garraway There is set to be another big GMB wedding this year!

The Good Morning Britain presenters often open up about their personal lives and relationships on the ITV show, with Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden and Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper both having made appearances on occasion. Meanwhile, the likes of Ben Shephard, Laura Tobin and Lorraine Kelly are all happily married, and have shared their own wedding photos on social media.

The GMB team have another wedding to look forward to in 2020; Kate's vow renewal with her husband, who proposed to her again after she left the I'm a Celebrity jungle. As the couple prepare for wedding number two, take a look back at their big day in 2005, along with the other Good Morning Britain stars' weddings…

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly, who hosts her live show after Good Morning Britain, has been married to husband Steve Smith for 27 years. The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Christine Lampard

Christine married Frank Lampard in west London on 20 December 2015, joined by friends and family including Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle. Their ceremony took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in 2010, with Piers sharing a throwback photo from their big day, writing: "'My most brilliant achievement was my ability to persuade my wife to marry me' – Sir Winston Churchill. I concur with that sentiment, succeeding in that achievement 8yrs ago today."

Kate Garraway

Kate has been married to former political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, and the couple have two children together – Darcey and William. The GMB host admitted to suffering an embarrassing blunder when she forgot about their anniversary in 2018, only to be reminded when Derek shared a sweet photo of them together. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" Kate wrote on Instagram.

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie in March 2004, and he admitted on their thirteenth wedding anniversary it "still amazes" him that she agreed to marry him. Sharing a collage of photos from their wedding, Ben can be seen smiling as he holds hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looks gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

Laura Tobin

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean on Friday 13th October 2010. The beautiful bride wore a strapless gown for the occasion, and said that although it rained it was the "best day ever". Sharing two photos from her big day on Twitter in 2017, Laura wrote: "Here's me on my wedding day. 7 years ago. It was Friday 13th & it rained but it was still amazing. #MeringueDress #BestDayEver."

Here's me on my weddding day. 7 years ago. It was Friday 13th & it rained but it was still amazing. #MeringueDress #BestDayEver @GMB pic.twitter.com/24aXoZvs2k — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) May 19, 2017

Charlotte Hawkins

It's been ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but did reveal that they were celebrating their milestone anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

Alex Beresford

Meteorologist Alex is married to wife Natalie, and the couple share son Cruz, seven. Although he has kept details of their big day private, he did share a photo of them celebrating at another couple's wedding in 2018.

