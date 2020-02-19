These John Lewis wedding shoes could be mistaken for an £800 designer pair The perfect bridal shoes!

It’s hard to think of a more iconic bridal shoe than Manolo Blahnik’s satin pumps. The embellished courts were probably made famous mostly by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie in Sex and the City, who once said: “You can take my ring and my watch. But please don’t take my Manolo Blahniks.”

The shoes are top of every bride’s wishlist, but if you can’t quite bear to drop nearly £800 on a pair of shoes, may we introduce you to John Lewis’ latest bridal shoe collection? The high street store has launched a collaboration with Rainbow Club; a brand that’s been making and colouring handmade satin wedding and occasion shoes since 1986.

The result is a gorgeous collection, and top of our list is these gorgeous satin shoes:

Fifi satin jewel court shoes, £99, John Lewis

They also come in a chic slingback style, perfect for those getting married in warmer climates.

And if you’re not getting married? The shoes can all be dyed to any colour by Rainbow Club’s in-house Colour Studio team, so you could invest in a colourful pair for occasions. However, the shoes are available exclusively at London’s Oxford Street store, so you might need to squeeze a trip to the capital into your diary to get your hands on them.

If they’re not quite right, there are plenty of other gorgeous styles in the range - we particularly love the butterfly-detailed ones.

Cora satin jewel court shoes, £125, John Lewis

And if it’s the real thing you’re looking for, you can shop the Manolo Blahnik pair online, too.

Crystal-embellished satin pumps, £795, Manolo Blahnik @ Farfetch

Decisions, decisions!

