Princess Diana’s astrologer says these are the worst dates to get married in 2020

The use of astrology to understand love and relationships is steadily increasing. There has been a consistent rise in the number of people searching for “astrological compatibility” since 2017 and, on the whole, more people now identify themselves as spiritual than religious.

When it comes to relationships, the idea of your romantic destiny being written in the stars can be comforting in the fact that it removes an element of self-blame and responsibility, though it’s not always wise to leave such an important life decision up to fate.

Here, Hello! and Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank shares an insight into how the movement of the solar system might have a negative effect on your wedding day - not to terrify you into changing your whole plan, but to give you a heads-up and an explanation as to why you might run into a few problems.

The first date Debbie suggests avoiding is 26 April. She explains that this is when the Sun will conjunct with Uranus (the symbol of freedom) and thus, could cause disruption and unexpected changes. The next bracket is 12 May – 24 June, when Venus (the planet of love) is in retrograde (moving backward in its orbit from Earth) and so Debbie says relationships may not run so smoothly.

Meanwhile, 5 June may present more obstacles than usual as the Sun squares Mars (the planet that rules our sex lives) and Saturn (the greatest teacher of life lessons).

On 13 August, Mars will square Pluto, which Debbie says can manifest into conflict and control issues, while bad feelings, squabbles and jealousies may come to the surface as Pluto is the planet of domination.

Shortly after on 24 August, Mars will square Saturn, meaning that everything on Earth will seem like hard work, and from 9 September to 13 November, Mars will come into retrograde, which may come to light in delays or missing deliveries as Mars is symbolic of energy and drive.

Already planned your wedding? Don’t panic. There are lots of other factors to keep in mind that may override the above – yours or yours partner’s birthday for one (when it’s generally considered a clever move to tie the knot as the Sun illuminates opportunities) – though it’s good to keep in mind what all of the planets signify.

