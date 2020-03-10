Princess Beatrice's wedding diet plan could look like this Royal nutritionist and Princess Beatrice's close friend Gabriela Peacock shares her tips

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding plans are a hot topic right now. We know that they will tie the knot on 29 May, that they will do so in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace and that from Beatrice's wedding dress(es) to the size of the guestlist, there will be quite a few differences to a typical royal wedding. We've also got a good idea of how she will train in the run up to her big day, but Beatrice has shared little on her diet. Enter nutritionist Gabriela Peacock. She's the woman responsible for making Beatrice's sister Eugenie look and feel her best on her big day, and as one of Beatrice's closest friends (Bea is also godmother to Gabriela's daughter), she will undoubtedly be helping Beatrice navigate her pre-wedding diet.

So, what exactly does an ideal day of meals look like for a bride-to-be?

6-9am: Breakfast like a King. "Opt for a good sized breakfast that will keep you going," says Gabriela. She recommends eggs with veggies, rye bread or fruit, or protein porridge or granola with unsweetened yoghurt.

11am-2pm: Lunch like a Queen. Gabriela recommends a focus on "lean protein sources, vegetables and whole grains". A well-rounded example would be veggies with chicken, tofu or fish, and quinoa, brown rice or sweet potato. She adds that it's a good idea to make your own dressing such as apple cider vinegar and fresh herbs, since shop-bought products are often high in salt and preservatives.

4-5pm: Mid afternoon snack. Gabriela affirms that snacking is "a great way to stabilise blood sugar levels to avoid energy slumps". Avoid sugary products and opt for high protein snacks such as a cube of cheese with fruit, yoghurt, a small palm of nuts/seeds, a protein powder shake, nut butter and apple slices or hummus and crudités.

6-8pm: Dinner like a pauper. "Keep your evening meal smaller than lunch and breakfast," says Gabriela. White fish, tofu or turkey with steamed veggies and greens will make for a balanced, nutritious meal.

Gabriela Peacock is close friends with Princess Beatrice

When asked for any additional tips, there is a recurring theme in Gabriela's advice: don't do anything dramatic. "This is a time of enjoyment and happiness," says Gabriela. "Not a time of militant restriction. You don't want to be starving before and during your wedding day." She strongly advises against cutting out any food groups and, on the topic of alcohol, she says that consuming a few glasses of wine per week is nothing to lose sleep over.

As for timing, Gabriela is a proponent of long-term plans over quick fixes. "You need at least two-three months before a wedding to consider a client's gut health and improve through the right probiotics," she says. "Good gut bacteria is important to make sure you don't feel bloated or uncomfortable on your big day." She discourages making any alterations once you reach the two-week countdown since "sudden or extreme changes to diet can cause disruption that may result in bloating, tiredness or inflammation." Favour balance over extremity which may manifest as added stress.

Once you've nailed your food consumption, Gabriela suggests certain supplements to enhance the benefits of a good diet: omega-3 for healthy skin and hair, vitamin B for energy levels, magnesium for sleep quality and GP Nutrition Gold for a combination of all vitamins and minerals, fibre, superfoods and protein.

Add to this Gabriela's handy hacks below and Princess Beatrice is shaping up for a very healthy wedding.

Wedding diet tips

1. Drink a glass of water with lemon juice through a straw. Avoid hot water as this tends to deteriorate vitamin C levels. This will provide anti-ageing benefits, as well as brighten the skin and help fade dark spots.

2. Drink a shot of fresh wheatgrass, or add a shot to smoothies or juices. This will feed your skin with amino acids and antioxidants for a clearer complexion and improved energy levels.

3. Add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water before consuming eggs. These can be hard to digest due to their high protein content and the acidity of apple cider vinegar will create more pepsin, the enzyme needed to break down protein.

