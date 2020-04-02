It has only been two weeks since Fred Sirieix announced his engagement, but he has already been busy wedding planning – and it sounds like it's going to be an amazing celebration. The First Dates maître d' shared details of his big day with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning on Thursday, and even invited them both to attend.

The presenting duo aren't the only famous faces to make the guest list, as Fred revealed he has also asked his friends and American Road Trip co-stars Gino D'Acampo and Gordon Ramsay to play a special role in the wedding, which is set to take place in Jamaica.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fred Sirieix reveals Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's roles at his wedding

"Gino has said to me that he wanted to organise my stag do and I said 'Okay, on one condition. This is the first episode we will do when we get out of lockdown,'" Fred said, adding: "'And the one condition is you boys cook at my wedding in Negril in Jamaica.' We're going to do a Jamaican, French and Italian feast and you are also invited Phil and Holly. We are going to have the party of a lifetime."

Fred announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, who he affectionately calls "Fruitcake", in March. Sharing his happy news on Instagram, Fred shared a sweet selfie of himself and his new fiancée on Tuesday evening, which is simply captioned: "#fruitcake said yes." Fred also told The Sun: "We are delighted. As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach."

Fred Sirieix announced his engagement in March

Fred has shared very little about his relationship but does occasionally post photos of himself and his now-fiancée on social media. When he revealed his relationship status in January 2018, he also confirmed the news to Fabulous magazine, giving a small insight into their lives. He said at the time: "Occasionally, I'll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call 'fruitcake'. It’s nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you’ve had a long day."

