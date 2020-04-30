Princess Anne has the most gorgeous wedding photo of Zara and Mike Tindall on display at home Zara and Mike married in 2011

The Princess Royal gave a glimpse into her office at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire on Thursday and it includes some sweet family portraits. A stunning photo of Princess Anne's daughter Zara on her wedding day to Mike Tindall could be seen on the table behind her during the video call.

WATCH: Princess Anne congratulates staff at NHS Louisa Jordan over video call

Zara Phillips married former rugby player Mike on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and the ceremony was attended by all senior members of the royal family. The bride wore a full-skirted silk and duchess satin gown with a chevron pleated corseted bodice, designed by Stewart Parvin, and her diamond Meander tiara was a loan from her mother. The couple welcomed their first child, Mia, in January 2014 and a second daughter, Lena, in June 2018.

The wedding photo of Mike and Zara can be seen on left behind Anne

The Tindalls and the Princess Royal were last seen in public together at Cheltenham Festival 2020. Zara has taken after her mother with her equestrian talents and both have represented Britain in the Olympics.

Princess Anne, who has been carrying out her royal duties remotely during the coronavirus lockdown, congratulated staff at the new NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow during the video call. She said: "COVID-19 has done something very rare. It has affected every single person's life in some way. Sadly for some, in a very personal and final way. But while many people feel frustrated and helpless, the Louisa Jordan Hospital is a way of being positive and helpful. And although we would all hope that it doesn't need to be used, we can all be very grateful that it exists."

Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011

The new hospital, which was built in just 20 days and has over 1,000 beds, has been named after a Glasgow-born nurse, who volunteered and died working for the Scottish Women's Hospitals (SWH) during the First World War. The SWH were established to provide opportunities for medically trained women to put their skills to use.

