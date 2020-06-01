ASOS has a HUGE sale on wedding dresses right now - and they're selling fast Getting married? Make sure you check out ASOS's big bridal sale...

This is not a drill! ASOS has a huge sale on wedding dresses right now - and they're selling like hotcakes. With a wide variety of bridal styles on offer, you can shop the dress of your dreams without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to get your hands on a fishtail silhouette, an all-lace maxi dress or a silver sequin gown for your upcoming nuptials, ASOS has you covered.

This show-stopping dress is adorned head-to-toe in ivory lace. Reduced to £86, it features a plunge neck, cami straps, and split front - gorgeous.

ASOS EDITION lace cami wedding dress, was £120, now £86, ASOS

Effortlessly elegant, this bridal cowl back chiffon dress is still available in all sizes. Made with a light and floaty fabric, this glamorous gown is perfect for a summer wedding.

Maids to Measure cowl back chiffon dress, was £175, now £84, ASOS

A beautifully fitted fishtail gown, this romantic bodycon is priced at £110.

Chi Chi Bridal Suranne maxi dress, was £190, now £110, ASOS

Frock and Frill mixes catwalk inspiration with Art Deco detailing - and the result is this beautiful beaded gown.

Frock & Frill high neck beaded wedding dress, was £185, now £112, ASOS

You'll fall in love with this mesh maxi dress. Giving off major vintage vibes, it's fitted with a ruffle neck, cape sleeves, and a chic side split.

Maids to Measure sheer maxi wedding dress, was £150, now £110, ASOS

Channel old Hollywood glamour in this City Goddess bridal fishtail maxi dress.

City Goddess fishtail wedding dress, was £98, now £58, ASOS

Straight out of a fairytale, this lavish lace gown is sure to induce tears with its square neck, open back, and delicate train.

ASOS EDITION mesh and lace wedding dress, was £295, now £236, ASOS

Fancy a shorter style? ASOS has you covered with this structured bandeau midi.

ASOS EDITION structured bandeau wedding dress, was £150, now £67.50, ASOS

Dazzle in this Little Mistress sequin dress for just £65.

Little Mistress sequin wedding dress, was £150, now £65, ASOS

Bearing a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle's reception dress, this Chi Chi bridal gown features a tie neck and ruffle trim.

Chi Chi Bridal halterneck Adia wedding dress, was £100, now £55, ASOS

Giving off Grecian vibes, this satin wedding dress drapes like a dream.

ASOS EDITION satin wedding dress, was £120, now £48, ASOS

