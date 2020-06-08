Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018, and it was her wedding dress that stole the show. The bride opted for a stunning design by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos with a full skirt and a low back to show the scar from a surgery she had to correct scoliosis, and fans were lucky enough to view the masterpiece at Windsor Castle in an exclusive exhibition. From 1 March – 22 April 2019, the dress hung alongside Eugenie's evening dress, as well as Princess Beatrice's maid of honour dress and Jack's groom outfits. Take a look inside the display…

WATCH: Inside Princess Eugenie's wedding dress exhibition