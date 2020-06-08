Bridie Wilkins
Princess Eugenie's wedding dress from her ceremony with Jack Brooksbank will blow your mind.
Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018, and it was her wedding dress that stole the show. The bride opted for a stunning design by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos with a full skirt and a low back to show the scar from a surgery she had to correct scoliosis, and fans were lucky enough to view the masterpiece at Windsor Castle in an exclusive exhibition. From 1 March – 22 April 2019, the dress hung alongside Eugenie's evening dress, as well as Princess Beatrice's maid of honour dress and Jack's groom outfits. Take a look inside the display…
