Holly Willoughby celebrates 13th anniversary with Dan Baldwin: look back at their big day

Congratulations to Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, who are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary! The couple are no doubt celebrating their special day with their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – while Holly enjoys her summer holidays from This Morning.

Holly and Dan in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, where Holly was a presenter and he worked as a producer. Three years later, the pair said 'I do' in front of a star-studded guest list. Take a look back at all the details from the pair's wedding day…

Get to know more about Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

When did Holly Willoughby get married?

Holly Willoughby married TV producer Dan Baldwin on 4 August 2007. The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in the summer of 2019. Posting a rare throwback snap from their big day, Holly simply wrote: "12 years of [heart-shaped emoji]." Friends of the couple immediately rushed to congratulate them, with Keith Lemon writing: "Massive congratulations x." Emma Bunton said: "Just so gorgeous!" Kate Thornton added: "12 years!!! Still remember it like it was yesterday."

Where was Holly Willoughby's wedding?

The couple tied the knot at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. It was a place that held special meaning to the couple, after going there to celebrate every time there was a special occasion. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture to create a unique setting for your big day, with exclusive use packages available from £15,000, rising to £29,000 for a Saturday between April - September.

Holly Willoughby's wedding dress designer

The talented TV presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail. Holly wore the gown with a vintage style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart Collection and silver heels. She admitted that her dress was "filthy" after her big day, and was even a bit ripped, but that didn't stop her from wearing it yet again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

Celebrity guests included...

There were a number of famous faces not only on the couple's guest list but also in their bridal party. Holly's best friend and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid, along with MTV presenter Sarah Cawood and Holly's sister Kelly. Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary acted as one of Dan's ushers.

As well as the celebrity guests, one very important face at her wedding was her dad Brian, and she gave fans a glimpse at a special moment she shared with him during the day. To celebrate Father’s Day in 2019, she posted a photo that appears to have been taken during the speeches at her wedding breakfast, where an emotional Holly can be seen wiping tears away from her eyes while her dad sits beside her resting his hand on her shoulder. How sweet!

What has Holly Willoughby said about her wedding?

Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

What wedding advice does Holly have about marriage?

"I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," Holly said on This Morning. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Holly also had some advice for brides when choosing their wedding shoes. "My advice to a bride approaching her big day is to make sure that she has comfortable shoes," said Holly. "I know you want Cinderella, glitzy, sparkly, amazing high heels but I fell into that trap and I ended up walking around barefoot all day, which was lovely, but if you look at the hem of my wedding dress now, it is covered in dirt and grime. Although it was very much lived in and can tell a few stories!"

