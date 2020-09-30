Revealed: The making of Myleene Klass’ unique engagement ring This black diamond is one of a kind

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson exclusively revealed their engagement news to HELLO! magazine, and now we share Myleene’s behind-the-scenes look at how her epic engagement ring was actually made.

Simon proposed with a promise ring, so the couple could design the special engagement ring together. Myleene and Simon enlisted the help of Ira Kormind at 77 Diamonds in Mayfair, who sourced the rare 7.6-carat emerald-cut black diamond from Hong Kong.

Myleene has taken to social media to reveal the exact process in designing and crafting her dream ring. Her collection of images and videos show close ups of the huge emerald-shaped diamond and its sparkling halo of diamonds.

The post comes with a happy birthday message to friend Ira Kormind, who helped with the ring’s creation, and Myleene describes her as “uber talent”.

The intimate look at the ring-making process shows a paper cut-out of the diamond shape being placed on Myleene’s finger, to judge the size and style. It also reveals the fine craftsmanship that went into every meticulous stage, and how carefully pieced together this precious ring is.

Myleene's enormous ring from 77 Diamonds

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Myleene said: "This diamond is the only one of its kind in the world”.

Myleene also used social media to reveal to the world how exactly her family discovered she and partner, Simon Motson, were engaged.

WATCH: The surprising moment Myleene's family guessed she was engaged

Perhaps black diamond engagement rings are set to become the next big bridal trend. Here's a ring featuring a stunning black diamond, similar to Myleene's, also from 77 Diamonds.

Pear-shaped 4ct diamond ring from 77 Diamonds

