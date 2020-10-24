See Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's wedding photos

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec tied the knot in July 2017, and over the years the loved up couple have shared a number of sweet snaps from their big day. Celebrating alongside the bride and groom was Janette's brother and in 2019 the Strictly star wished him a happy birthday, posting several photos of her sibling on Instagram.

Janette and Aljaz got married in July 2017

The first showed her hugging her brother on her wedding day, looking delighted as he plants a kiss on her cheek and in another, the siblings can be seen on the dancefloor at her wedding reception. Meanwhile, in the third photo, Janette holds hands with her brother while sat on the top table.

Janette shared more photos on Instagram to wish her brother a happy birthday

Captioning the post, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to the BEST little brother I could ask for! You are the brightest & most magical human being I know! Thank you for always sharing your love, your light, your magic.... just you! You are MY BEST FRIEND, & I’m forever grateful to have you always to talk to, laugh with, dance with, & see many sunrises with!"

She continued: "I love you more than any words could ever express! You are a part of me in ways that I cannot explain, and although we are an ocean apart, our souls are always connected..... I miss you every single day... I love you little bro...Happy birthday! It’s a BIG one!! The BIG 3-0! Have fun and enjoy today!!"

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Janette and Aljaz celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July, and had not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks. For one of the celebrations, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

While they’ve already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

The couple also discussed starting a family together, with Janette telling us: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

