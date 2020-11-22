Strictly star Anton du Beke opens up about secret wedding

Anton Du Beke is one of Strictly's most popular dancers, has revealed that he sprung the idea of marriage on his partner Hannah Summers back in 2016 when he proposed. After the couple welcomed their twins in March, the couple tied the knot in secret in April.

MORE: Strictly fans saying same thing about Anton Du Beke as judge

They have been together since 2007, and managed to keep their nuptials on the down-low until May when Hannah was spotted wearing an engagement ring and a wedding band while attending the Chelsea Flower Show.

Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding ring at the Chelsea Flower Show

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge.

"It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, with just a handful of guests, on 20 April 2017.

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals surprising comment Janette Manrara made about living apart

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reveals secret backstage conflicts

Anton revealed: "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah."

The 50-year-old dancer had previously hinted that marriage could be on the cards. Asked about his other half, he told the Mirror: "She's just perfect. I love her above all things. Will we marry? Maybe next year. We're very happy." He added: "Performing was the 'woman' in my life, if you like, but then Hannah came along. She's just perfect. She's very beautiful, clever, but also really kind."

Anton stepped in as a Strictly judge when Motsi Mabuse was self-isolating

The happy news came after Anton and Hannah became first-time parents to their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl named George and Henrietta, in March 2017. Announcing their safe arrival on social media, the proud new father posted a picture of a top hat and a cane, with two pairs of baby booties in between. He wrote: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited."

Anton with his 2019 dance partner, Emma Barton

Anton was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations – including words of support from some fellow Strictly stars. Ore Oduba wrote: "Who's the daddy!!!? There's only one @mrantondubeke… Now there are two brand new Du Bekes in the Strictly family! So happy for Anton and Hannah #twins #DuBekeDouble." Daisy Lowe added: "Congratulations sweetheart!!!! Those twinkle toed twins are lucky to have you! All my love to you and your gorgeous family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.