Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recall emotional wedding memory in first podcast The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a special episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first episode of their new Spotify podcast with details of an intimate memory from their wedding day, which they explain holds added value amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holiday Special episode, produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet (which you can listen to here), features a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James Corden and Sir Elton John, as they reflect on the year and look ahead to a more hopeful 2021, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended the discussion by playing their wedding song, This Little Light of Mine by Etta James.

According to the Duke, the couple chose the track as a reference to "the power we each have within us to make this world a better place", as they wound up discussing the effects of COVID-19.

Prince Harry and Meghan on their wedding day

The Duke described it as "a song that means so much to us", while the Duchess explained that it was playing "while we were walking down the steps of the church".

"It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together," she added, before going on to quote Martin Luther King: "Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…'"

The Duke concluded, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly."

At the start of the episode, he introduced it by saying, "As we all know, it's been a YEAR. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their family and bridal party

The Duchess went on to acknowledge those who have lost loved ones in 2020: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

Looking ahead, she added: "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us – people that we admire, and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020. So we asked a few friends, a lot of other folks…"

The first complete series is expected next year. All podcasts on Spotify, including those exclusive titles stemming from this partnership, are available for free.

