Ant McPartlin's fiancée's engagement ring cost the same as Pippa Middleton's – see photo Ant McPartlin proposed to Anne-Marie Corbett on Christmas Eve

Ant McPartlin proposed on Christmas Eve to Anne-Marie Corbett – and now his fiancée has been seen proudly wearing her gorgeous four-carat diamond ring!

MORE: Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

The huge sparkler features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge – and the band appears to be platinum – a classic choice.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds estimated that the ring could be worth £200,000.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dreamy royal wedding dresses to fall in love with

He said: "A ring with a diamond of similar quality currently on our website is priced at £125,000. A traditional Mayfair jeweller might charge up to £200,000." Which is the same estimated value that The Sun gave for Pippa Middleton's dazzling engagement ring.

The happy news was announced earlier this year in a statement made by the star's publicist, confirming that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

Anne-Marie Corbett's engagement ring from Ant McPartlin is stunning

The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, earlier in December did make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

SEE: TV celebs' astonishing engagement rings: Amanda Holden, Vogue Williams, Myleene Klass and more

RELATED: These royal engagement rings are mesmerising

Speaking during the grand finale of I'm a Celebrity, Ant was asked by finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

The notoriously private pair were seen on a dog walk

Ant has been married before, and he officially divorced Lisa Armstrong in April 2020. It is reported by The Sun that that Ant and Anne-Marie's nuptials will not be held until 2022 – but we are sure it will be worth the wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.