Beyoncé's $12k wedding dress for vow renewal was so different from her first Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008 and renewed their vows 10 years later

Despite singing about single ladies and tough break-ups, Beyoncé's relationship with rapper Jay-Z has stood the test of time. The pair got married in 2008 and the Crazy in Love singer wore a traditional bridal gown made by her own mother, but when she renewed her vows 10 years on, her style was completely different!

For Beyoncé's first wedding she walked down the aisle in a strapless design with a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. It was crafted by her own mother, Tina, and it appears to be made from a classic satin taffeta.

WATCH: The love story of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

However, when she said "I do" for a second time, 10 years later, the hit-maker rocked a more flamboyant gown with a figure-hugging silhouette. The statement dress was complemented by an endless veil and the outfit altogether cost around $12,000.

The Thelma dress by Galia Lahav, as described on the brand's website, is "a Victorian wedding gown" that is "corseted with a sheer back" and features "an off-the-shoulder neckline and has a sheer drape silk tulle sleeves".

The singer wore a show-stopping Galia Lahav dress for her vow renewal

For Beyoncé's mother, the departure from her original style may not have come as a shock because when talking to the Today show, Tina revealed that she got the impression that Beyoncé didn't like her first wedding gown much.

She said: "She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart."

Beyoncé's original wedding dress was made by her mother

The couple managed to keep their renewal ceremony completely under wraps until they shared a romantic film on stage at their Run II tour, revealing clips from the magical day. The footage showed Beyoncé looking flawless in her decadent bridal gown, alongside her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The happy couple at Beyoncé's sister Solange's wedding

The iconic bridal brand posted a full-length photograph of Beyoncé in her stunning second wedding dress more than six months after the day, writing: "The Queen B herself @beyonce wore the Thelma Gown for her and husband, Jay-Z's vow renewal back in June, but this is the first official image to surface from that remarkable day - and we're in love all over again!"

