Princess Diana's most stylish wedding guest outfits to recreate in 2021

Princess Diana is nothing if not a source of wardrobe inspiration. From her off-duty looks to her wedding dress that, decades later, continues to act as the influence behind modern-day bridal gowns, she always got it right. The same goes for her wedding guest outfits.

When she attended the nuptials of her friends and family in the '80s and '90s, she did so in a selection of get-ups that are basically a better version of everything we've ever wished for, and with coronavirus rules on weddings finally letting up, here are the best to recreate this year...

Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall's wedding, 1981

Princess Diana chose a red high-neck dress with a white and blue-print by Catherine Walker for the wedding of Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall. She matched her accessories with a red hat, clutch bag, and heels.

Sarah Brennan and Hugh Lyndsay's wedding, 1987

Roland Klein was the designer of choice for Diana as she attended the wedding of Sarah Brennan and Hugh Lyndsay. She was photographed alongside her brother-in-law Prince Edward, wearing a striped navy and white skirt suit with a white top, and V-neck heels with patent black toe caps.

Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood's wedding, 1989

Diana's brother Charles Spencer, Viscount Althorp, tied the knot with Victoria Lockwood in 1989. She opted for a two-piece designed by Catherine Walker, featuring a white A-line dress and a light grey overcoat. Naturally, she completed the look with – you guessed it – a matching hat and a pearl necklace.

Virginia Pitman and Henry Clarke's wedding, 1991

Diana's former flatmate Virginia married in Chelsea in 1991, and Diana wore a pale green dress with a cream bib insert and sleeve cuffs. She accessorised with a matching hat, a pearl necklace, a cream envelope clutch bag and cream V-neck heels.

Lady Sarah-Armstrong and Daniel Chatto's wedding, 1994

When Diana attended the nuptials of Lady Sarah-Armstrong and Daniel Chatto, she opted for a navy skirt suit with a pleated skirt, a matching hat and a white shirt. She finished the look with a pair of strappy sling-back heels.

