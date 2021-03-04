Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

Amanda Holden has been married to record producer Chris Hughes since 2008, and she has the most dazzling engagement ring – which is only sparingly pictured.

It is designed with a huge marquise diamond rock and a blingy pavé band to match. Victoria Beckham's first engagement ring is the same shape, proving it’s a fashionable style.

However, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda is often photographed without her stunning ring on her hand, choosing to place other sparkling jewels on her ring finger instead.

On the rare occasion that we have seen the special piece up close, it is just as jaw-dropping as we would expect, and the sizeable ring is very noticeable.

Amanda's huge diamond ring is incredible

The lavish jewel was a precursor to their stunning nuptials which took place at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset, before they hosted their reception at the exclusive Babington House.

The star doesn't often flaunt her ring

The bride looked glowing in an Elie Saab creation and the couple tied the knot in front of a star-studded guestlist, including Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall and David Coulthard. Amanda was determined for it to be a literal 'white wedding', so she even hired a snow machine to have picture-perfect flakes falling on the day.

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

Amanda and Chris married in 2008

The pair first met in Los Angeles back in 2003, and they celebrated 12 years of marriage back in December 2020. They have two daughters together, and the family live in Surrey – although they also have another gorgeous home in The Cotswolds.

