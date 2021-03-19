Today hosts' wedding and engagement photos: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more These presenters have had some spectacular weddings

They grace our screens each day on the Today show, and we know lots about their opinions on current affairs – but what about their private lives? Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days – while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is waiting to get married

Hoda got engaged to Joel Schiffman in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars. She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

Their nuptials have sadly been postponed not just once, but twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are hoping to tie the knot as soon as they can. We are sure it will be just as dreamy as Hoda's huge engagement ring!

Al Roker

Al Roker has been married for 25 years

Al and his wife Deborah Roberts have been married now for 25 years, and they said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony in New York. The guestlist included the likes of Barbara Walters, Rudy Giuliani, and Katie Couric.

Presenter Al speaks very fondly of his wife and recently shared a throwback photograph of the couple in the days when they used to "go out dancing". Deborah has been there for Al throughout his cancer treatment, providing him the support he needs.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager got married in 2008

Jenna Bush is the daughter of the former president, George W. Bush, and she married Henry Hager back in 2008. The couple exchanged vows at the Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas in a breathtaking ceremony.

Henry had popped the question the year before, but it came to light on a Today show episode, that Jenna had in fact asked the question first, a few years prior. At the time Henry said it was too soon, but of course, the rest is history.

RELATED: What is Today show host Hoda Kotb's net worth?

READ: Today host Al Roker opens up about cancer battle

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie has a jaw-dropping wedding day

Savannah has now been married to husband Michael Feldman for seven years, and to mark their anniversary, she shared a series of incredible photographs from their magical day.

Their 2014 nuptials took place just outside of Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, and their outdoor ceremony was picture-perfect. They now live in upstate New York and have two gorgeous children.

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin said "I do" to fellow presenter Lindsay in 2011

Craig got married to ESPN sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak in 2011 in Washington at the Church of the Holy City. The bride looked incredible in a strapless princess gown, and she held a vibrant bouquet of orange flowers. It was in 2008 when their broadcasting paths crossed, and they have been loved up ever since.

LOOK: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer's romantic wedding took place in Boston

Meteorologist Dylan tied the knot with Brian Fichera in 2012 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. The star since shared her tear-jerking wedding video with fans, which shows highlights from their amazing day, including their romantic first dance. They have now moved to New York together and share two children, Calvin and Oliver.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.