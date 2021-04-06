Loved Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress? ASOS is selling a similar design for £164

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you loved Pippa Middleton’s dreamy wedding dress (didn’t we all?) and you’d love something similar for your day of days then you’re going to thank us for making this discovery.

ASOS just dropped an absolutely stunning ivory bridal gown that’s very in line with the stunning Giles Deacon gown Pippa wore to wed hedge-fund manager James Matthews in 2017 – and it has an extremely affordable price tag of £164.

Bronte embroidered bodice wedding dress with cap sleeves, £164, ASOS

We adore the high neck and the elegant cap-sleeves – a major feature of Pippa’s dress – and the delicate embroidery on the bodice.

It’s made of good quality lightweight tulle and has a structured, pleated skirt which makes for a super flattering silhouette. It’s available in sizes 4-18 and runs true to size.

Pippa Middleton wed James Matthews in 2017

With the money you’d be saving on the dress, you could easily splash out on some statement heels to pair it with – Pippa for example walked down the aisle in an ivory pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps with bespoke pearl detailing.

Whether you opt for an up’do and veil like Kate Middleton’s sister, or prefer to wear your hair down like the ASOS model, either way this dress is an absolute winner for a 2021 wedding!

WATCH: The best moments from Pippa Middleton's wedding

