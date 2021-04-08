Cat Deeley's sparkling engagement ring from Patrick Kielty is astonishing

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty got married in 2012 after Patrick presented Cat with the most jaw-dropping diamond engagement ring.

Cat's Instagram feed has allowed fans to see the gorgeous jewel up close, revealing that it features a large round brilliant diamond which is held on with four prongs and the delicate band is made from gold.

Alongside the presenter's blingtastic ring, she also has a diamond pavé band which could be her wedding ring.

The couple married in a very private ceremony in the beautiful city of Rome on 30 September 2012 and now they are proud parents to two boys, Milo and James. In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they relocated back to London.

The former SMTV Live star has opened up about her courtship with Partick on the Made by Mammas podcast, hosted by Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton. She revealed Patrick's incredibly romantic gesture when they first began dating.

Cat Deeley has a gorgeous engagement ring

"It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub. Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

The huge circular diamond is eye-catching

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!' How cute!

The couple got married in 2012

We very recently saw Cat Deeley donning a bridal gown once again, but for a funny sketch show with Ant and Dec. The mum-of-two wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Charlie Brear for a Chums reunion episode on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – and she looked utterly incredible!

