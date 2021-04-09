Princess Diana and Prince Charles' unearthed wedding videos revealed

Princess Diana married Prince Charles in one of the world's most anticipated royal weddings in 1981, and it's safe to say the event went down in history. To this day, the Princess of Wales' nuptials serve as a source of inspiration for many brides-to-be, with interpretations of everything from Diana's dress to her engagement ring (now owned by Kate Middleton).

Naturally, the royals released several photos from the wedding, but what you may not have seen are the videos, and we've uncovered some which never saw the light of day...

An Instagram account named @Lady.Diana.Forever shared this clip of Diana as she walked down the aisle in front of over 3,500 guests, and have you ever seen a more incredible tiara? The design was a Spencer family heirloom made of diamonds and silver, and was originally a wedding present to Diana's grandmother, the Viscountess Althorp, in 1919 from Lady Sarah Spencer.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day

A different fan account at @theprincesschronicle unveiled yet another clip of Diana and Charles as they embraced their fans. It reveals another look at Di's famous bridal gown complete with balloon sleeves, frilled lace and 10,000 pearls by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the altar of St Paul's Cathedral

The same account shared another video, in which Princess Diana and Charles are seen standing at the altar within St Paul's Cathedral. Despite a tulle veil of 153 yards to shield her face, Diana still managed to maintain the unwavering elegance we all know and admired her for. The video was captioned: "In her own words: 'I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world, and he [Prince Charles] was going to look after me. Was I wrong on that assumption. I had tremendous hopes in my heart'."

