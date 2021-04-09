Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship was written in the stars The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still happily married after almost ten years together

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary after tying the knot on 29 April 2011, but what is the secret to their successful marriage? Astrologer and psychic Neelam Jagasia says that, in fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were made for each other all along.

SEE: 8 new details we learnt about Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

"They say that to be lucky in love your stars must match," she told HELLO! Magazine. "This means, where the planets were positioned at the time of your birth (i.e., your birth chart) should mirror or complement the planetary position of your soulmate or intended love’s birth chart."

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William and Kate look more in love than ever before

Neelam went on to share both Prince William and Kate’s birth charts, with the inner chart showing William and the outer chart representing Kate. The inner wheels are numbered from 1 to 12, each personifying a different aspect of life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's birth charts

Upon analysing the chart, Neelam explained that "their planets on the whole mirror each other", demonstrating that they are actually "twin flames", i.e. a person’s other half.

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate's stylish wedding guests

"A telling sign of this synchronicity is romantic glances between a couple. Photographs of William and Kate have revealed this phenomenon several times." She concluded: "Theirs is an everlasting romantic love."

Prince William and Kate Middleton often share romantic looks between one another

As for how the pair complement each other, Neelam referred to the placing of a moon in your birth chart as to how much you connect with someone and found that: "Both William and Kate have the same moon placing. This means that they will take on Cancerian traits when they demonstrate their love or show their feelings.

"They are very protective over their loved ones and are deeply passionate. They are warm hearted, caring, and compassionate."

"What is more fascinating is that Kate’s natal Sun, Mercury, and Venus is positioned in Prince William’s first house. This means she supports the way he communicates; she agrees with his ideals and principles and, more importantly, makes him feel loved."

Visit www.mysticneelam.com for more the detailed astro blog information about Prince William and Kate Middleton.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.