The Queen and Prince Philip's unearthed wedding video will give you goosebumps Her Majesty got married in 1947

As Queen Elizabeth navigates life without her 'rock' Prince Philip who died on 9 April, a look back at their glorious wedding day in 1947 shows the incredible love between them.

The historic footage highlights the best clips from the reigning monarch's big day – including the iconic moment that they greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony as newlyweds.

The couple, who started to exchange love letters when Elizabeth was a young teenager, had known each other for years, and married on 20 November at Westminster Abbey – the same venue where Prince William and Kate wed in 2011.

The black-and-white video shows the Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, wearing her beautiful soft white satin gown. The dress was designed by Britain's Norman Hartnell, who was known for his work with the royal family.

The ceremony was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the world, and the video perfectly captures the excitement and buzz on that winter's day in London. Crowds had gathered outside Westminster Abbey, with some even clambering on top of telephone boxes in the hope of catching a clearer glimpse of the action.

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Mall and Buckingham Palace, and were able to witness the iconic moment when Elizabeth, who was 21 at the time, and her husband Philip made their first appearance on the balcony as newlyweds.

The Queen wore a beautiful soft white satin dress that was designed by Britain's Norman Hartnell

Joining the married couple were King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, who later became the Queen Mother, and the bride's younger sister Princess Margaret, who was a bridesmaid.

Elizabeth had eight bridesmaids in total, including her cousins Princess Alexandra of Kent and Lady Mary Cambridge.

The nostalgic footage showed other highlights from the day, including a close up shot of Elizabeth and Philip's signed marriage certificate. Another sweet moment captured the newlyweds walking down the aisle and filing out of Westminster Abbey behind the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, who officiated the ceremony.

They waved to crowds from the palace balcony

The video has been released by the Associated Press and British Movietone. The 18-minute clip is just one of thousands of videos that has been uploaded on YouTube by the two organisations.

More than 550,000 video stories dating from 1895 to the present day have been made public, for educational purposes and sources of inspiration for history enthusiasts and documentary filmmakers.

