Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' wedding made royal history The late Princess got married on 6 May 1960

Princess Margaret and her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones got married at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 1960 – and their nuptials have gone down in history.

PHOTOS: 19 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits of all time

The couple not only said 'I do' in front of family and friends but also royal fans from across the world! Their big day was the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television and saw an estimated 300 million viewers tune in.

Since then, most royal couples have followed suit, with the likes of Prince Charles and the late Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's weddings also becoming momentous TV occasions – with viewers reaching an estimated 28million for the former!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Look back at Margaret and Antony's royal wedding on what would be the couple's 61st anniversary.

The pair tied the knot just over two months after they had surprised with their engagement announcement, following a low-key two-year relationship.

Princess Margaret's royal wedding was the first to be broadcast on television

In keeping with tradition, the 29-year-old bride made the short journey from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey in the Glass Coach with her brother-in-law, Prince Philip, by her side. The late Duke of Edinburgh gave Margaret away following the death of her father, George VI, in 1952.

RELATED: 21 of the most iconic royal wedding dresses in history

MORE: Lady Sarah Chatto looks stunning in unearthed wedding day photo

Margaret's wedding dress has gone on to become one of the most iconic royal gowns thanks to its beautiful simplicity. The silk organza gown was created by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who made the Queen's wedding dress, and featured long sleeves and a full skirt using over 30 metres of fabric. The royal bride accessorised the gown with the Poltimore tiara and a cathedral-length veil.

Princess Margaret's wedding dress was designed by Norman Hartnell

Princess Anne was among the eight young bridesmaids in Princess Margaret's bridal party, and official portraits show the group standing together in Buckingham Palace, where they hosted their wedding reception and followed tradition by gathering on the balcony to greet crowds on The Mall.

Princess Anne was among Princess Margaret's bridal party

Following their wedding, Princess Margaret and her husband welcomed two children together – David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto.

However, the pair separated after 16 years of marriage and in 1978 they made history for a different reason, by becoming the first royals to divorce since King Henry VIII in 1540.

SEE: Kate Middleton's wedding dress from every angle – all the photos