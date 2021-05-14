Christine Lampard’s incredible £120k engagement ring pictured in rare snap

Christine Lampard gave fans a rare glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring and wedding band this week after she booked herself a luxurious at-home manicure with celeb-approved nail expert Harriet Westmoreland.

The manicurist, who also works with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rochelle Humes, shared a snap of Christine’s stunningly-sheer pink nails on her Instagram story - which gave us a close-up look at the sparkler!

It looks like Harriet has been doing some home visits with her star clients, and no doubt Christine was keen to enjoy some pampering after welcoming her baby son in March.

Christine opted for a sheer pink manicure

Christine was presented with her stunning diamond ring with a platinum band - worth an estimated £120,000 - when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011.

But in fact, the Loose Women star doesn’t always wear her engagement ring, as she revealed on the show back in 2017.

"I don't wear it everyday actually,” she said at the time. "I've always got my band on."

She also revealed that Frank had completely surprised her by choosing her ring, and that she had nothing to do with the design process.

Frank and Christine on their wedding day

Christine told the panel: "Frank did it all, I had nothing to do with it, I never tried anything on. I loved that, I didn't actually care what it looked like."

The star and now-husband Frank married in a beautiful ceremony in December 2015 and have since welcomed their children - a daughter called Patricia, and newborn son Freddie.