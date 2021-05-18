Lady Gabriella Windsor's 'unnerving' royal wedding mishap revealed

Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to financier Thomas Kingston may have looked picture-perfect, but there was one "unnerving" mishap involving her bridal outfit.

On 18 May 2019, Prince Michael of Kent's daughter walked down the aisle in a jaw-dropping Luisa Beccaria wedding dress with long sleeves and elegant embroidery. The bride teamed her dress with a stunning white tulle veil and a diamond tiara – which almost didn't make it to the altar in one piece!

In an interview with HELLO!, Lady Gabriella explained: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm.

Lady Gabriella Windsor revealed her bridesmaids stepped on her 20ft veil

The royal was wearing an exquisite tiara that featured diamonds set in gold and silver in a classic Russian fringe style. It was previously worn by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and her grandmother Princess Marina of Greece on their wedding days.

Lady Gabriella's beauty look consisted of subtle makeup and her hair in semi-up do – luckily, it was held firmly in place to prevent her tiara from slipping off!

The royal bride wore a dress by Luisa Beccaria

She said 'I do' in front of royals such as the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with further celebrations at Frogmore House afterwards. Both venues happen to be the ones Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected for their big day one year earlier.

Lady Gabriella's embroidered gown was reportedly one of four bespoke outfits created by Luisa Beccaria; as well as the wedding gown, there was one for the evening celebration, a dress for when the newlyweds left the reception and another dress for a brunch the following day.

