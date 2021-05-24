Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's show-stopping wedding

From the 12ft trees decorating the church to the bride's ivory gown, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding day was truly spectacular. As the couple celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, we've taken a look back at their big day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!.

"Mark and Michelle are such a warm and down-to-earth couple, and made us feel like part of the family on their wedding day," recalls commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell, who joined the couple on their wedding day on 24 May 2015.

"We were there for every moment from the excitement building before the wedding day as all the plans were finalised at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, as the flowers and more than 20 trees, each 12 ft high that decorated the aisle, began to arrive, and as the marquee began to take shape in the glorious grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk where the reception was held."

The couple got married on 24 May 2015

The couple's wedding album captured all the emotion of their big day.

"On the morning of the wedding, so many people were lining the streets as famous faces began to arrive at the church. Everyone was buzzing with excitement and people were calling out their names and cheering. It was such a fantastic atmosphere," says Jane.

"Inside the church everyone was waiting for that first glimpse of Michelle's wedding dress, and she certainly didn't disappoint in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil," she adds.

The bride looked beautiful in a bespoke wedding dress by Galia Lahav

Michelle's dress was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals. It featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

"It was hard to choose between watching Michelle or looking at Mark, as he had told us he would be fighting back the tears at that moment. One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him. He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'"

Mark Wright shared the above montage on his 4th wedding anniversary

Jane adds: "I also remember how the applause when they walked up the aisle together as newlyweds was so loud that it almost drowned out Mendelssohn's Wedding March."

Michelle Keegan shared this beautiful photo on Mark's birthday

"Back at Hengrave Hall, the couple wanted a confetti shot with family and friends but the weather wasn't being kind," says Jane. "Suddenly there was a break in the clouds and we got everyone outside quickly to capture that moment. That photograph completely summed up their happiness."

Michelle's wedding dress featured a deep-V back

"On their first morning as newlyweds I met up with them in their honeymoon suite where they were so happy to talk through the highlights of their day. I remember one quote in particular when they said how the moment of 'waking up to see wedding rings on our fingers was the nicest feeling. It was the day our dreams came true.'"

