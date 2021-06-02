Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' wedding followed big royal tradition

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds got married on Saturday 29 May in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple then went on to celebrate their nuptials in the garden of their home, No. 10 Downing Street, which is a common trend among royals, choosing to hold their wedding reception at home.

When Princess Beatrice tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, her wedding celebrations took place at Royal Lodge, her family home. Additionally, when her sister Princess Eugenie got married to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she too invited guests to celebrate at her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's beautiful home.

The Queen herself had her own wedding reception at home, with the wedding breakfast to celebrate her marriage to Prince Philip being held at none other than Buckingham Palace.

Many A-listers have also chosen to keep the wedding celebrations at home and these famous faces include Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Cameron Diaz.

The Prime Minister celebrated his wedding in his back garden

Boris' beautiful boho bride was later seen sporting a barefoot look as she posed for a photo with her husband, posted by Conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter.

The photo gave a glimpse into the couples' secret celebrations of which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend. In keeping with the bohemian theme of Carrie's elegant dress, haybales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their glorious garden.

The couple kept their wedding plans secret

The Prime Minister's wife Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

Many speculated whether her stunning gown was a rented number considering the website stocking the same dress said it was currently on loan.

A spokesperson for No. 10 originally announced the news: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

It is believed the newlyweds will postpone their honeymoon until the summer next year, given the current international travel restrictions.

