Princess Sofia's gorgeous wedding dress had major Kate Middleton vibes

As Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrate their six-year wedding anniversary, take a look back at the stunning photographs and see Sofia's Kate Middleton-esque dress with statement lace sleeves.

The royal couple exchanged wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June 2015, where Sofia wore a bridal gown crafted by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. The design featured a modest V-neckline with scalloped lace edges, a flattering A-line skirt, and, of course, those sophisticated sleeves.

While Kate's lace sleeves are now seen as iconic, royal brides have been sporting sleeved gowns for many years due to the modesty required at a church wedding.

Princess Sofia's accessories were also suitably regal, as she wore a sweeping bridal veil, emerald tiara and delicate diamond drop earrings. She also clutched a beautiful bouquet of peach-coloured roses.

Princess Sofia looked breathtaking

The lovebirds were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world. Following their emotional ceremony, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

The couple had a traditional ceremony in Sweden

On their five-year anniversary, the couple took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen photographs and they wrote: "Sometimes every person comes to a decisive choice; a choice that determines one's future and is about who one is and above all, who one wants to be. And often it takes courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, without courage to stay on the hard road because it's right."

The royals enjoyed a reception with friends and family

Prince Carl Philip's marriage proposal came as a complete surprise to Sofia. The then 35-year-old popped the question in the morning - something of a shock to Sofia as she said she is usually the first to wake.

Talking about the proposal later, he showed that even princes get butterflies when they propose. "I was nervous," the prince said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I don't know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

