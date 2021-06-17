A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

From Laura Hamilton to Jasmine Harman, the A Place In The Sun presenters often open up about their home lives on social media, and that includes their weddings. Here are the most beautiful photos from their big days, along with everything we know about their celebrations.

Jasmine Harman's wedding

Jasmine Harman married cameraman Jon Boast on 19 June 2009. She shared a photo of the couple on their 11th anniversary and wrote: "Happy anniversary to my darling husband. I admit I did not know until this year that we share our anniversary with a very important day in history: Juneteenth is the day the last slaves in Texas were emancipated in 1865. Even more reason to celebrate." She wore a silk ivory gown with a fluted skirt.

Laura Hamilton's wedding

Laura Hamilton and broker Alex Goward married in Surrey in 2012, and they shared the day exclusively with HELLO!. Laura walked down the aisle to Ice Dance from the film Edward Scissorhands, and at the reception, the newlyweds entered the room to the theme tune from Rocky.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Laura said: "Alex and I both love film scores. I didn't want something traditional; it didn't feel right. When I heard Ice Dance it sounded magical, then when I found out the name, it was so appropriate."

Later on, at the reception, Laura serenaded her new husband with a rendition of Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love For You.

Laura added: "The day was perfect in every way. Even better than I imagined it would be. I feel more complete now."

Jonnie Irwin's wedding

Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human. pic.twitter.com/LlIwE8V9GR — Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwin) October 3, 2016

Jonnie Irwin married his wife Jessica Holmes on 1 October 2016. He shared an adorable photo of the couple on their big day a few days after and wrote: "Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human." They are now parents to three sons: Rafa, Cormac and Rex.

Jean Johansson's wedding

Happy Anniversary to my bestie and soulmate @JonatanTintin . pic.twitter.com/2DYGYKTKN4 — Jean Johansson (@JeanJohansson) June 14, 2015

Jean Johansson is married to Finnish football player, Jonatan Johansson. They tied the knot on 14 June 2008 and now share a son, Jonathan, who they nickname Junior. Jean posted a photo on their 7th anniversary with the caption: "Happy anniversary to my bestie and soulmate."

Ben Hillman's wedding

Though Ben Hillman has kept his wedding photos private, we do know that he married his wife, Gaby, in 2011. Soon after they said 'I do', they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second, Honour Willow.

