Relive Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' fairytale wedding on 21st anniversary The celebrity chef married his childhood sweetheart in 2000

Childhood sweethearts Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on 24 June.

The couple, who have been together since the age of 17, now live in Essex with their five children: Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

To mark the milestone, Jools shared a hilarious video of herself dancing with her kids alongside two behind-the-scenes photos from her dress fitting and wrote: "What you thought you were getting… what you actually got. Thank you for loving me just the way I am!!!! You now have five bonkers children who secretly all take after me when it comes to a kitchen dance-off.

"Love you so much my absolute legend husband! (thank you @neilcunninghamdotcom for my beautiful wedding dress wish we could go back 21 years and do it again) xxx."

From the celebrity chef's picturesque wedding venue to his beautiful bride's timeless dress, look back at their big day...

When did Jools and Jamie Oliver get married?

Jamie and Jools married on 24 June 2000

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in 2018, and have five children together – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Where was Jamie Oliver's wedding?

The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex

The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. Photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

What was Jools Oliver's wedding dress like?

The bride wore a strapless Neil Cunningham wedding dress

Jools opted for a strapless ivory Neil Cunningham wedding dress and accessorised with a lace veil and ivory Kimmy Choo court shoes. The beautiful bride wore her hair down in loose waves and opted for natural eyeshadow, a pop of blusher and red lipstick to complete her look. Jamie, meanwhile, was his wife's 'something blue' in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues.

What has Jamie Oliver said about his wedding?

The couple intend to renew their wedding vows

Jamie said his wedding day was "beautiful" and shares sweet posts about his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary each year. In 2018 he thanked Jools for being his "soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life", while Jools said Jamie was "the person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone."

The celebrity chef also revealed plans to renew his wedding vows to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020. In an interview with Event magazine, Jamie said: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

What marriage advice does Jamie Oliver have?

Jamie previously suggested that the key to a happy marriage is "white lies", to avoid hurting your other half. "I try not to do big lies, but subtle, gentle white lies are generally the key to a slightly happier life," the TV chef admitted to Sunday Times food magazine in 2015. "They're absolutely essential in a long-term marriage, I can assure you."

