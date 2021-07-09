Good Morning Britain stars' sparkling engagement rings: Kate Garraway, Laura Tobin and more These presenters have some serious bling

Many of the Good Morning Britain presenters are happily married and there are some gorgeous engagement rings appearing on our television screens each morning – have you spotted them? Laura Tobin's simplistic diamond is a classic and Kate Garraway has a stunning jewel from husband Derek Draper, take a look…

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway has had two romantic proposals

Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, who is sadly still suffering the implications of being severely ill with Coronavirus, actually proposed to the presenter twice.

The first time was prior to their 2005 nuptials, and the second time was when she came out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Kate normally wears a collection of three rings on her left hand, including her square-cut engagement ring, her wedding ring, and what could be an eternity ring.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins has a stunning engagement ring

It has been over ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose, and the star still wears her glittering engagement ring. The gorgeous piece of jewellery appears to have a split pave band and a large central diamond.

Laura Tobin

Laura Tobin wears a sparkler alongside her wedding ring

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean Brown on Friday 13 October 2010, proving that the number 13 is lucky for some! The star wears a sparkling engagement ring alongside her plain wedding band and the precious piece features a single diamond showcased in an eye-catching prong clasp.

Ben Shephard's wife Annie Perks

Ben Shephard's wife Annie wears three rings

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie Perks in March 2004. While Annie mainly stays out of the limelight, sometimes she is pictured on the red carpet alongside her husband, and she is always sporting a trilogy of rings. Her dazzling engagement ring features a square-cut stone on a platinum band.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly doesn't seem to wear an engagement ring

Daytime TV host Lorraine has been happily married to Steve Smith since 1992, but we haven't seen an engagement ring. She has admitted in the past that constant hand washing means she leaves her wedding band off sometimes, and in a throwback snap posted by Lorraine's daughter we can see the star has a simple gold wedding band.

