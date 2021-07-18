We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After months of lockdown restrictions postponed weddings for thousands of hopeful couples, it seems that wedding season is finally in full swing.

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague took to social media on Saturday to share a series of stunning photos from her day as a bridesmaid with older sister Zoe for their mum's wedding – and fans are obsessed with her dress.

WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's enduring Love Island journey

Taking to Instagram to share several moments from the special day, the blonde beauty and her lookalike sister stunned in glamorous navy bridesmaid dresses. Complete with an elegant cross halter neckline and flattering open bust design, the twinning duo looked immaculate for the occasion in the backless floor-length gowns.

"Thank you @prettylittlething for designing mine and my sister's beautiful bridesmaid dresses… so lucky", wrote Molly-Mae, proving that high street wedding fashion can be luxury-looking without a jaw-dropping price tag.

The stunning trio: Molly-Mae with her sister Zoe and mum Debbie

"Did you guys think I'd get @prettylittlething to design me a bridesmaid dress without you being able to shop it too?" teased the star, before hinting a wedding collection will be dropping on PLT in August.

Fans rushed to compliment the 22-year-old and her sister, taking to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis under the post.

The star wore a PrettyLittleThing bridesmaid dress

"You both look absolutely beautiful. Congratulations to the bride and groom too," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "The most beautiful sisters! Hope you had the best day."

A third fan commented: "How beautiful, just waiting for the you and Tommy pics now [heart emoji]".

Molly-Mae met her beau Tommy Fury on ITV's Love Island, and the fan-favourite couple have been together ever since. The beautiful star coined the professional boxer as her "forever date" in an adorable selfie of the pair posted to her story.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island

If you're looking to take inspiration from Molly-Mae's bridesmaid look, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re seeking floor-length silky gowns or fabulous sparkly numbers for your wedding day, HELLO! have compiled a stunning edit of bridesmaid dresses currently available on the high street - plus, they are affordable too!

