Where is Jennifer Lopez's jaw-dropping engagement ring from Ben Affleck now? The gorgeous pink stone is out of this world

With Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka Bennifer) busy rekindling their romance after JLo's split from Alex Rodriguez, many of the questions on everybody's lips are around the subject of her engagement ring. Here's everything you need to know about the jaw-dropping pink diamond once given to her by Ben…

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's five eye-watering engagement rings revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez slams Ben Affleck's 'awful' back tattoo in unearthed clip

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged?

Jen and Ben got engaged back in 2002, when he popped the question with a rare pink gem. But they called off their engagement before they even made it down the aisle and split in 2003.

The couple split in 2003 and now they are back together

What is Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck like?

The six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond is a show-stopping piece of jewellery. Not only is it a huge gem, the rare colour makes it even more unique. It was crafted by celebrity jeweller Harry Winston.

REVEALED: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new home – complete with operating room

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

How much is Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring from Ben Affleck worth?

A new report from H&T Pawnbrokers has revealed that the precious ring has increased in value by over 1069% since 2002.

The reason for this increase will be thanks to the media attention around the couple's love story, but also due to the gem itself. According to trade sources, pink diamond prices have quadrupled in the last 10 years, and they were already pretty precious!

JLo's dazzling pink ring is so rare

Proving that love does cost a thing, the ring reportedly set Ben back an eye-watering $1.2 million and according to Ben Jarrett at H&T Pawnbrokers, it is now worth even more: "We believe the ring would retail between £8-10million."

READ: Hoda Kotb's unreal $250k engagement ring has the cutest backstory

Does Jennifer Lopez still have the engagement ring from Ben Affleck?

While rumours have circulated that JLo never returned the ring to Ben following their split, the whereabouts of the ring are still unknown.

It is also not clear whether the singer still has her engagement ring from her former beau Alex Rodriguez, who presented her with dazzling emerald-cut diamond in the Bahamas. Harper's Bazaar suggests that this particular ring could cost anywhere between £1million and £5million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.