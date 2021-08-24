Princess Anne's beautiful wedding gift to Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly got married on 17 May 2008, and Princess Anne ensured her future daughter-in-law had everything she needed to look and feel like royalty on her big day.

Autumn was a beautiful bride in her wedding dress by British designer Sassi Holford, which consisted of a fitted bodice made of hand-beaded lace, a silk Duchesse skirt and a beaded French lace shrug.

"Doing such a gown does kind of encompass all the emotions the bride feels on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous, then full of joy," the designer told HELLO!.

To finish off her outfit, Autumn secured her veil with a diamond headpiece – and like many fellow royal ladies, it was a sentimental piece from the family.

Autumn Phillips wearing Princess Anne's tiara on her wedding day

Princess Anne loaned Autumn the Festoon Tiara, which was gifted to her in 1973 by the World-Wide Shipping Group. The Queen's daughter has since been pictured wearing the sparkling tiara on numerous occasions, including during a banquet at the Guildhall in 2017 when she paired it with the matching necklace.

However, the Festoon Necklace was nowhere to be seen on Autumn's wedding day. Instead, the bride accessorised with pearl earrings and a matching necklace, which Peter had sent to her at Windsor Castle the night before their nuptials.

The couple got married at St George's Chapel in 2008

Peter met Autumn at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, but it was about six weeks before she found out that her new love was Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

They tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008, in front of royals such as Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall who acted as bridesmaid, as well as Autumn’s family who flew in from her home country of Canada.

Peter and Autumn announced their separation in 2020

The couple went on to welcome children Savannah and Isla, who were born in 2010 and 2012 respectively, and lived nearby to Princess Anne on her Gatcombe Park estate.

However, Peter and Autumn announced their split in February 2020 and they were officially divorced on Monday 14 June 2021.

