Why Crown Princess Mette-Marit was known as modern Cinderella on wedding day The couple are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her husband Crown Prince Haakon got married 20 years ago, but the bride was considered a modern-day Cinderella on her wedding day.

This was because Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby was a former waitress and a single mother to her four-year-old son Marius from a previous relationship.

Despite their different backgrounds, Mette-Marit and Haakon built a strong relationship after being introduced by mutual friends in 1999. They tied the knot on 25 August 2001, eight months after announcing their engagement – and during that time they lived together, which was considered controversial at the time.

In a break with royal tradition on their big day, the groom was pictured waiting for his future wife outside Oslo cathedral so they could walk down the aisle together.

This was not the only unconventional part of their nuptials, since Mette-Marit also chose to swap a traditional wedding bouquet for a long garland made up of rosary vine, with pops of purple and white in the form of Vanda orchids and roses.

Mette-Marit with her son Marius

Mette-Marit looked beautiful in her simple wedding dress made from heavy silk crepe. A corseted bodice gave way to a flared skirt with a two-meter train, and her outfit was finished off with a six-meter veil secured by an antique tiara.

It was reported that Haakon's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, were actually some of the biggest supporters of their relationship, and this was perhaps proven by their sweet wedding gift to their soon-to-be daughter-in-law. They gave Mette-Marit the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara.

The couple got married on 25 August 2001

The couple's modern ceremony featured music by internationally-acclaimed Norwegian jazz musician Jan Garbarek and text readings by Haakon’s sister, Princess Martha Louise, and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Mette-Marit's son Marius acted as page boy during the ceremony, before joining his mother and his new stepfather on the balcony of the Royal Palace to wave to the well-wishers ahead of their wedding banquet.

